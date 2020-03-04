|
|
SAUGERTIES- Donald H. “Buddy” Schaffer, 57, of Rte. 212 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born Sept. 23, 1962 in Albany to the late Donald H., Sr. and Harriet Morse Schaffer. A graduate of Saugerties High School and in 1981 he graduated from Ulster County Community College with a degree as a certified boiler service technician. He went on to a career with Newcombe Oil, Kosco Oil, before in 1995, opening his own business, Don’s Heating Service, Inc. until his retirement in 2010. When Don wasn’t working he enjoyed snowmobiling on the “Tug Hill Plateau”, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He was a life member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #72. Survivors include his wife, Maryann (Fabiano) Schaffer; daughter, Marissa P. Schaffer; his sisters, Donna Tice and Susan Snyder all of Saugerties; aunt, Rosemary Amell of Lake Katrine; and his brothers/sisters-in-law, Philip (Kelli) Fabiano and Louise (Steve) Wilson of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary Schaffer. His family would like to thank all his wonderful nurses of Hudson Valley Hospice especially Courtney Powell and Jim McCausland. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to Hudson Valley Hospice. His Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be in the Schaffer Plot in Trinity Cemetery. Further obituary information and expressions of condolences may be shared on Donald's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-h-schaffer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2020