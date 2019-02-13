|
|
Donald V. Hart HIGHLAND-Donald V. Hart of Highland, N.Y. passed away on Jan. 10, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on June 14, 1935 in Kingston, N.Y. to John and Ruth Hart. He grew up in Esopus N.Y. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1953. Don attended New Paltz State College before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He is survived by daughter Susan Rain (Tim) Kerhonkson, N.Y., son Donald J. Hart Highland N.Y., sister Ruth Earley (Robert) Malta, N.Y. and former wife Mary Hart, Modena, N.Y. Don will be greatly missed by family, friends, and former co-workers. Special thanks to the New Paltz Rehabilitation Center for the good care Don received over the past year. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 14, 2019