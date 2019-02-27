Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Steward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Steward Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald J. Steward Jr. Obituary
Donald J. Steward, Jr. TOWN OF ULSTER- Donald J. Steward, Jr., 67, of the Town of Ulster, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Kingston; the son of the late Donald J. Steward, Sr., and June (Dunham) Steward. Donald was married to Sharon (Herdman) Steward, they wed in 1977. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Steward; his son, Donald J. Steward, III, and his wife Heidi; his daughter, Lauren Michelle Steward; his grandchildren, Donald J. Steward, IV, Kenneth Steward, and Harvey Steward; his sisters, Donna Zeeh and her husband Bill, and Margie Playford and her husband Bill; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Robin Steward. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Saturday March 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. A tribute for Donald can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now