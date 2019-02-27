|
Donald J. Steward, Jr. TOWN OF ULSTER- Donald J. Steward, Jr., 67, of the Town of Ulster, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Kingston; the son of the late Donald J. Steward, Sr., and June (Dunham) Steward. Donald was married to Sharon (Herdman) Steward, they wed in 1977. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Steward; his son, Donald J. Steward, III, and his wife Heidi; his daughter, Lauren Michelle Steward; his grandchildren, Donald J. Steward, IV, Kenneth Steward, and Harvey Steward; his sisters, Donna Zeeh and her husband Bill, and Margie Playford and her husband Bill; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Robin Steward. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Saturday March 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. A tribute for Donald can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019