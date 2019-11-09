|
YONKERS, N.Y.- Donald Jay Barnett, 79, of Yonkers, N.Y., passed away peacefully and surrounded by his three boys on Nov. 8, 2019.A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he spent his professional career in the world of media, first as a DJ, program director. and general manager for renowned stations such as WRNW, WFUV, and WXRK (K-Rock), helping launch the careers of many well known Jock’s such as Meg Griffin and Howard Stern. He later transitioned to television selling shows such as Family Feud, Inspector Gadget, and his favorite, Baywatch.Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Chrissy; his father, Samuel; his mother, Gertrude; and his brother, Roger.He is survived by his three sons - his pride and joy - Kyle and his wife Sara (Ruelke), Jeffrey and his wife Nikki (Vittore), Michael and his fiancee Courtney (Horgan), and Goddaughter, Elizabeth and her husband Nelson (Tavarez). He is a devoted uncle to Brandon and Brett Haug and survived by nephews, Scott, Robert and William Barnett. His happiness lives on in the hearts of his grandchildren - Emma, Audrey, Mya, Harrison, and Alexander. He also remained good friends with his ex-wife, Patricia.Reposing from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home, at 945 East Main Street, Shrub Oak, N.Y. Cremation and interment separate date at Ivandell Cemetery in Somers, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA which reflect his love and kindness all living things. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-jay-barnett
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019