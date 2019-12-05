Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Inurnment
Following Services
New Paltz Rural Cemetery- Ulster County Veteran's Section
Donald Joseph Wiltsie Jr.


1956 - 2019
Donald Joseph Wiltsie Jr. Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Donald Joseph Wiltsie, Jr., 63, of the Birches at Saugerties died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home.Born May 28, 1956 in Kingston; he is the son of Patricia A. (Davide) Wiltsie and the late Donald Joseph Wiltsie, Sr. Don served our country in the U.S. Army and was an avid guitar enthusiast. Surviving in addition to his mother of Highland are his children, Eric Wiltsie and Alex (Wiltsie) Yan; his siblings, Darlene A. Moir and her husband Robert of Red Hook, Michael C. Wiltsie of Kingston, Christine A. Wiltsie of Modena, and Patricia A. Mead of Highland. Four grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins as well as nieces and nephews also survive. Don's daughter, Kimberly Wiltsie, predeceased him. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 to 1 p.m. A funeral procession will form and proceed to New Paltz Rural Cemetery- Ulster County Veteran's Section for inurnment with military honors. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-joseph-wiltsie-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 6, 2019
