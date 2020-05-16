COTTEKILL- Sadly and very unexpectedly we lost Don Krom on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Malone, N.Y., June 17, 1939; he was the son of the late Harold Krom and Dorothy (Beane) Krom Struble (Robbie). He was very much loved by his entire family. Surviving are his "Bride" of 37 years Jo Anne Mulligan; daughter, Debbie Napoli (Vinny) of Kingston, N.Y.; son, Donny Krom of Modena, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Jim and wife Dona Mulligan of Tillson, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Jan and husband Kevin Cole; and brother-in-law, John and wife Nikki Mulligan, all of Rosendale, N.Y. Also surviving are Don's four nieces, sweethearts Heather, Beth, Kay Leigh, and Shelby; amazing nephew, Andrew and special 'bud" David. He leaves behind three grandkids, Patrick, Megan, and Amanda Lynn. He especially loved the littles ones, MacKenzie, Blake and Cassandra, great uncle to all. Included also in Don's extended family are many other nieces and nephews, and two great-grandsons. "Family" also must include "wife number 2" Connie Creeden Muller, who was always there, and her daughter Molly. He was preseceased by brother Harry Krom. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1964 on the Carriers USS Hornet and USS Coral Sea, and as they say "join the Navy and see the world". He certainly did! Don retired in 2006 after many years as a union electrician with IBEW Local 363. He immensely enjoyed NASCAR, as well as all racing, Accord/Middletown, to the point of being a Charter Member of the NASCAR Members Club, or watching every Sunday in our local pubs/Legions.He traveled to many race tracks nation wide, (Connie and Molly) tailgating at every one. He was a life member of Rosendale Tillson American Legion Post 1219, serving as 1st Vice Commander and life member of VFW Post 8645, New Paltz. He was a staunch supporter of our Veterans. Please honor Don's memory by supporting our Veterans. Donations may be made to the Legion or VFW, your choice. A celebration of Don's "Bud Life" will be held in the Fall, his favorite time of year. Except the leaves. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-krom
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.