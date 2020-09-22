KINGTSON- Donald L. Barnes, 85, of Madison Avenue, Kingston, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. He retired from IBM Kingston, in 1993, as a mechanical design engineer with 35 years of service and from his second career at Orange County Plumbing Supply Co., of Kingston, in 1999, as a driver. The only child of the late Edwin H. and Helen Joppeck Barnes, was born in Newburgh on March 2, 1935. Formerly of Balmville, his family relocated to Kingston in 1946, where his father opened an automobile dealership. Donald graduated from Kingston High School as class President in 1953 and later from the General Electric Apprentice School in Schenectady. Mr. Barnes was a member of the 156th Field Artillery Battalion of the New York State National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He served on the Board of Directors and as treasurer of The Arc Mid-Hudson for many years. Additionally, he was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club and had been a New York State licensed guide for over 20 years. His lifelong interests were deeply rooted in motorcycles, fast automobiles, and outdoor sports. Survivors include his daughter, Deborah L. Jones and her husband Edward C. Jones of Kingston; his son, Jeffrey D. Barnes and his wife Christine J. Barnes of West Hurley; and two grandchildren, Kevin J. Seche and Margaux A. Seche of Kingston. Barbara N. Barnes, his wife of over 50 years, whom he married on May 28, 1960, predeceased him on Oct. 14, 2010. In accordance with Donald’s wishes, there will be no wake, viewing, visitation, calling hours or religious service. His cremains will be scattered from the summit of his favorite mountain, that he may enjoy the peace, solitude and beauty of every sunrise and sunset over his beloved Catskill Mountains until eternity. It is respectfully requested that expressions of sympathy, in any form (floral, spiritual, or charitable memorial contributions) be omitted. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Donald with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Donald by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-l-barnes