Donald Liebel RHINEBECK- Donald Liebel, 67, formerly of Kingston died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home after a long illness. Born Feb. 1, 1952 in Brooklyn, he is the son of the late Frank and Cecelia (Goodison) Liebel. An adventurous man who loved the great outdoors, Don worked for many years as a landscaper in the area. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Surviving is his Fiancée, Florence Ward; his children: Donielle Liebel, Dawn Martelli, Donald Liebel, Jr., and Daniel Liebel; and stepchildren; Melissa North, Tina North, Daryllyn Ward, and Robert Ward. 13 grandchildren, brothers, Robert, Kevin, and Ronald Liebel; and a sister, Judy Krusher, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Don was predeceased by his siblings, Joan Petersen, June Hogan, Linda Rivera, and Frank, Dennis, and Wayne Liebel. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jv leahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 8, 2019