GARDEN VALLEY, CALIF.- On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Donald Madison passed away from complications with Parkinson’s disease at home in Garden Valley, Calif. Don was born on May 7, 1934, in Kingston, N.Y. He graduated from Kingston High School in the Class of 1952. Don owned his own construction company and was an avid golfer and reader. He was a part of Grace Church in Lake Katrine, N.Y., and of Community Bible Church of Placerville, Calif. Don is survived by his wife, Vestella (Allen) Madison; his brother, Newton Madison; his sister, Virginia Fargher; his six children, Barbara Peterson (Ed), Stephan Madison (Kitty), Karen Bomar (Kurt), Kimberly Hoel (Gary), James Madison (Krissy), William Madison (Stacey); 24 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Modica, and three brothers, Michael Modica, David Madison, and Ernest Madison. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-madison

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
