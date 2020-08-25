1/
Donald Mervin Barringer
KINGSTON- on Aug. 21, 2020 Don “Bear” Barringer peacefully left us to sing and play his guitar in Heaven. Don served as Corporal (acting Sgt) in the army during the Korean War. He worked at numerous jobs in his life, but music was his passion. Since he was a young man he played, and called square dances, all across New York as well as many other states. He had a following that included multiple generations. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, of 32 years, Flo; sons, Cliff and Paul; and daughter, Janet. He is survived by his children, Lynn and Paul Marburger, Stafford and Tricia Barringer, Penny Barringer, and Steve Pitonyak; along with six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and countless extended family and friends. He is also survived by the second love of his life of 33 years, Donna Brew; her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved as his own. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where the family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. If you would like to attend, please click here to reserve your visitation time with Bear’s family: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6489-donald-barringer-calling-hours The funeral service and burial in Union Cemetery of Lloyd will be held privately on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. For those who wish, contributions in Bear’s memory may be made to your local Cancer Society. A tribute for Bear can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-mervin-barringer

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
