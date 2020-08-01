SAUGERTIES-Donald O. Every, 75 of Spaulding Lane, Saugerties died peacefully, his way, Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. He was born in Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 6th, 1944, a son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Reden) Every. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was employed in retail food service for Hannafords, Kingston, and a food vendor for several grocery stores. In his earlier years, he was a roofer. Known as Don the Swan by his friends, Don enjoyed sports, gambling, a good poker game and was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of a local bowling league. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Every, and his grandson, Justin Tierney, both of Saugerties, and many close friends, especially Buddy Venuti of Esopus, considered by Don as a brother, and Miriam Mowell, a true friend till the end. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, predeceased by brothers, George and Raymond Every, and sister Lois Van Buren. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A memorial service will be announced at a later date when pandemic restrictions ease. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Donald. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Donald's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-o-every