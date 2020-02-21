|
|
KINGSTON- Donald Perry, 82, of Kingston, N.Y., passed suddenly on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., with his family by his side. He was born on Dec. 15, 1937 in New Bedford, Mass., and was the son of the late Joseph and Irene Perry. Donald was the husband of the late Elaine Perry, she passed in March of 2017. Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961. For many years he owned and operated Donco Sales & Service of Kingston, N.Y. He had been a member of the Kingston Moose Lodge, he enjoyed going to flea markets and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Pollyanna Dagenais, Molly Snyder, Franklin Balcom, Pamela Richardson and her husband Martin, Douglas Balcom; a sister, Dottie McCoy; and many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Penny Hardin. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, the family will receive their friends on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. A tribute for Donald may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-perry
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020