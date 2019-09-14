|
SAUGERTIES-Donald R. McCaig, 82, of West Bridge St. died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy llness.Born July 21, 1937 in Kingston he was the son of the late Dr. Robert A. and Blanche McCaig. A graduate of Saugerties High School he went on to St. Lawrence University in Canton and later at the State Univeristy of New York in Albany before beginning a career in banking at the Saugerties National Bank which later became the Chase Manhattan Bank of Saugerties in 1962. He was named Branch Manager and later Vice President retiring in 1994. He served as president of the Saugerties Financial Council and had been very active in community affairs. He was a member of the Village of Saugerties Trustees serving as the Fire Commissioner and later Police Commissioner. He was the Town of Saugerties Republican Club Chairman for many years. He was a charter member of the South Side Mens Club the Sawyerkill Country Club, Past President of the Saugerties Lions Club, a former manager in the Saugerties Little League and in 1988 elected into the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame. Very active in firematic’s, Don was a Past Chief of the Saugerties Fire Dept., Past President and member of the R.A. Snyder Hose Co., a member of the Saugerties Exempts Fireman’s Association, the Ulster County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Past President of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman’s Assoc. a member of the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York where he served on the auditing committee.Survivors include his wife, Alicia, with whom he recently celebrated their 39th Wedding Anniversary, a son, Donald R. McCaig, II, of Albany, a sister, Bonnie E. McCaig of Cohoes, a brother, Robert A. McCaig, II of Saugerties. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Terpening. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Thence to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery, Saugerties.Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the NYS Fireman’s Home, Harry Howard Blvd., Hudson, N.Y. The family would also like to thank Ulster County Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Don’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-r-mccaig
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019