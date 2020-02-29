Home

ACCORD- Donald (Don) Roberts, Jr., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Don was a huge Minnesota Vikings football fan. He also enjoyed Nascar racing, hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved golfing when he was able to do so. Don also had a soft spot for all animals. Don is survived by his wife, Cheryl Roberts; his daughter, Amanda Roberts; his son, Donny Roberts, III; sisters, Holly Santucci and Kelly Roberts; a brother, Berry Roberts; and niece, Raleigh Steinwender. He was the son of the late Dianne and Donald Roberts, Sr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any animal rescue site. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at Christinas Restaurant, 812 Ulster Ave., Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-roberts-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
