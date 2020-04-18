|
KINGSTON- Donald John Smith, 83, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was born on June 28, 1936 in Long Island City, N.Y., son of the late William and Alice Smith. Donald was married to the late Josephine DeVita, they wed on November 25, 1961 and & remarried on May 13, 1978. He was a graduate of Long Island City High School, and the American Institute of Banking. He served in the National Guard from 1954-1960. Donald worked for Citibank in Brooklyn, N.Y., for 39 years, retiring as an Assistant Vice President and was a Real Estate Broker and part owner of Ryder Real Estate. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston. He loved spending time with his family, especially catching butterflies, snakes, and bird watching with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Veronica (Steven) Paverman of Pleasantville, Don (Lori) Smith of Tillson, and his grandchildren, Lauren and Diane Paverman, and Christopher and Matthew Smith. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Donald can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-smith-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020