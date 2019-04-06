Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Donald W. Wood

Donald W. Wood Obituary
Donald W. “Skip” Wood SAUGERTIES- Donald W. “Skip” Wood, 80, of Market St. died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born Feb. 28, 1939 in Great Barrington, Mass.; he was the son of the late William and Maude Wood. An area resident for the past 26 years he previously resided in New Haven, Conn., and was employed for SIG, Inc. in Edison, N.J. An avid golfer and Pontiac auto enthusiast, survivors include his wife, Fay S. Wood; a daughter, Juliana Maxwell of California; and a son, Christopher Wood of North Carolina. A brother, William Wood of Massachusettes; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews also survive. His Service will be held privately on Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. A memorial reception will be held at the family residence on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Skip’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019
