Donna A. Boice
1962 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Donna A. Boice, 58, of Kings Highway died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the loving care of her daughters at her residence. Born July 13, 1962 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Bill (George) and Colleen (Marion) Boice of Boice's Farm. A lifetime area resident she was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1980. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society, and the Saugerties Columbiette’s Council #4536. Donna spent her life in service of others. Whether that be caring for her parents in their later years, at work at Anderson Center for Autism, or for her daughters and grandson to whom she gave the world. She was the best role model her daughters could ask for. She was fiercely independent, and lived her life with integrity, moral courage, and devout faith. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses: Leanne and Gregery Brown of Vermont, and Krista Dixon and Robert Marks of Saugerties; her beloved grandson, Björn Brown; six sisters: Colleen Aplustill, Janet Bryne, Kathleen Sutkus, Annadell Stafford, Mary Ellen Harkins, and Diane Bravo; and five brothers: George, Leo, Paul, James, and John Boice. Many nieces and nephews. Donna is predeceased by her sister Linda Boice. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in Mt. Marion Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing rules to be followed. Full obituary and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-a-boice

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
09:15 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
SEP
12
Interment
Mt. Marion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
