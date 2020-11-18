KINGSTON- Donna H. Weishaupt, 71, of Wilbur Avenue Kingston, formerly of Lake Katrine, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born May 1, 1949 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late William J. and Werberta (Sickles) Nickerson. Donna was a teachers aid for the Children's Rehabilitation Center until the Covid pandemic. She was also the co-owner of Weishaupt Deli in the Town of Ulster. Donna enjoyed crafting and loved sharing her crafts with the children of CRC. She enjoyed shopping especially with her twin sister on Friday nights. Donna is survived by her husband, Richard Weishaupt, Sr., her children, Annette Knox (Duane Darrisaw), Richard Weishaupt, Jr., (Danielle Schleede), April Simpson, Darice Weishaupt (Freddie Monroe) Ryan Weishaupt and his wife Jodi. Siblings, Diane Rice (twin sister), Penny J. Schofield and her husband Frank, and Wayne Nickerson. Many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, William E. Nickerson. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity funeral home. Burial will follow at Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to United Reform Church Bloomington, 11 Church Street, Bloomington, N.Y., 12411. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-h-weishaupt