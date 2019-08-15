|
Donna Lee Conway KINGSTON- Donna Lee Conway of Wurts Street Kingston died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the care of her family and Hospice. Born in Kingston Nov. 24, 1961; she is a daughter of Helen (Foster) Quick of Kingston and the late Lester Quick. Employed by Shoprite Supermarkets for 13 years, in Ellenville and Kingston. Donna enjoyed gardening, she loved the water and going fishing, being apart of nature. She delighted in traveling the east coast. Surviving are her husband, Patrick Conway of Indian Lake, N.Y.; three sons who meant the world to her: Bobby J. Friedlander and his fiancée Bree Jacobs, Shane M. Friedlander, Justin A. Friedlander and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Aiden Friedlander, and Daniel Cook; and siblings, Debra Miles, Jolene Francisquini, Sharon Quick, and Lester Quick. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Three sisters, Bernadine Mergandahl, Barbara Byrd, Della Quick; a brother, James Quick; and a granddaughter, Riley Anne Friedlander, predeceased her. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahy fh.com Memorial visitation will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or consider a contribution to Hospice or The .
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 16, 2019