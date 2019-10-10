|
KINGSTON- Donna Marie Washington, 64, of Kingston, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, Kingston, surrounded by her loving family. Donna had worked J.B. Back Cigar Company and then for Gateway Community Industries.She loved baking, shopping at the dollar stores, and celebrating life with family and friends. She was born on Aug. 2, 1955 in Kingston, and is survived by her loving family, her parents, LeRoy and Agnes Washington, Sr.; a brother, LeRoy (Joan) Washington, Jr.; a beloved sister-in-law, Jeanette Washington; an aunt, Gladys Thomason; Godchildren, Kyle, Zion, and Zamya Washington; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the King’s Fire Church, on Wednesday from 11: a.m. to 1 p.m. The Going Home service will be at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. A tribute for Donna may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-marie-washington
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 11, 2019