Donna Mitchell RUBY- Donna Mitchell, 61, of South Road Ruby died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center. Born Dec. 5, 1957 in Kingston, N.Y., she is the daughter of the late Jesse and Bernice (Gemmell) Chambers. Donna was the resident manager at Ruby Estates, she had previously worked at Kingston Hospital in the Dietary Department and also worked at many different restaurants in the area. She enjoyed rescuing animals, taking trips to many zoo’s, and loved lots of arts and crafts. She was known to be an adrenaline junkie who really enjoyed theme parks and also was avid target shooter. Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Gary Mitchell; her brothers, Don Chambers and his wife Debbie and Ronald Chambers and his wife Joni. Donna is the aunt of her special nieces and nephews who she thought of as her children: Brandi Poenicke and her husband Chris, Cristie Shultis and her husband Richard, and Michael Burns. She is “Gammie” of Maddyn, Brennan, and Mason Poenicke, Logan and Isabella Shultis. A feline companion Nisha also survives as well as many other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings: Richard Chambers, Patti Burns, Ruth “Sissy” Brown, and Jessie Chambers. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jv leahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home of Thursday from 4 to p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Ulster County SPCA, 20 Weidy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
