Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Whitfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Bush


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Bush Obituary
ACCORD- Dora Bush, of Accord, N.Y., passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was 89 years old. Dora was born on Feb. 12, 1930 in Livingston, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late John R. and Martha (Durham) Quick. Dora had retired after working for many years as a Teacher’s Aide for UARC at Brookside School. In her down time she enjoyed reading romance novels. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank M. Bush Sr. in 1993 and her son John F. Bush in 2017. Dora was also predeceased by her three brothers and five sisters. Surviving are her son, Frank Bush, Jr., and his wife Cindy; her granddaughter, Heather Benedict and her husband Wesley; her great-granddaughter, Adorya Benedict; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting will held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 p.m. 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Whitfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local animal shelter. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dora-bush
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -