|
|
ACCORD- Dora Bush, of Accord, N.Y., passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was 89 years old. Dora was born on Feb. 12, 1930 in Livingston, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late John R. and Martha (Durham) Quick. Dora had retired after working for many years as a Teacher’s Aide for UARC at Brookside School. In her down time she enjoyed reading romance novels. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank M. Bush Sr. in 1993 and her son John F. Bush in 2017. Dora was also predeceased by her three brothers and five sisters. Surviving are her son, Frank Bush, Jr., and his wife Cindy; her granddaughter, Heather Benedict and her husband Wesley; her great-granddaughter, Adorya Benedict; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting will held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 p.m. 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Whitfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local animal shelter. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dora-bush
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 4, 2019