Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorinda Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorinda Fountain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorinda Fountain Obituary
Dorinda Fountain, (Rindy) SHOKAN-passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Marie Grimm. She graduated from Valley Stream South High School in 1971. She went on to attend Upsala College. While in Valley Stream, she worked The New York Telephone Company, Herman’s Sporting Goods and Names & Games. In 1978 she moved to the Kingston area and worked at K Mart. She and Clifton Fountain were married in 1985. Dorinda joined The Shokan Reformed Church in 2007, and became a deacon in 2011. She loved the Catskill Mountain region for its natural beauty and recently decided that she didn’t want to leave the area despite it’s harsh winters. Dorinda is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years Clifton Fountain, her brother Robert Grimm and his wife Regina of Cos Cob CT, cousin Susan Trefethen and her husband Brad, of Clifton Park, N.Y., sister-in-law Kay Aurand and her husband Tom, of Woodbury, MN. and various nieces,nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Karen Grimm. Cremation and Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of The Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave., Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be celebrated at the Shokan Reformed Church on Saturday March 16, at 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in memory of Rindy to; The Shokan Reformed Church Shokan, N.Y. 12481.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now