Dorinda Fountain, (Rindy) SHOKAN-passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Marie Grimm. She graduated from Valley Stream South High School in 1971. She went on to attend Upsala College. While in Valley Stream, she worked The New York Telephone Company, Herman’s Sporting Goods and Names & Games. In 1978 she moved to the Kingston area and worked at K Mart. She and Clifton Fountain were married in 1985. Dorinda joined The Shokan Reformed Church in 2007, and became a deacon in 2011. She loved the Catskill Mountain region for its natural beauty and recently decided that she didn’t want to leave the area despite it’s harsh winters. Dorinda is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years Clifton Fountain, her brother Robert Grimm and his wife Regina of Cos Cob CT, cousin Susan Trefethen and her husband Brad, of Clifton Park, N.Y., sister-in-law Kay Aurand and her husband Tom, of Woodbury, MN. and various nieces,nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Karen Grimm. Cremation and Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of The Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave., Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be celebrated at the Shokan Reformed Church on Saturday March 16, at 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in memory of Rindy to; The Shokan Reformed Church Shokan, N.Y. 12481.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019