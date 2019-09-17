|
|
PHOENICIA- Doris C. Murphy, 87, of Lake Katrine, formerly of Phoenicia, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine.She was born on May 19, 1932 in Queensbury, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late William and Loretta Vogel. Doris was the wife of the late William J. Murphy. Doris loved life. She often displayed this love of life by attending all sorts of social engagements throughout her lifetime with her friends. Through these engagements she was able to live her life to her fullest. She was the happiest when she was socializing. She was and is loved by many, Doris is a woman who will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.She is survived by her son, William Murphy and his wife Marie; her brother, Herb and sister-in-law, Jennifer; as well as, many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Phoenicia on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.Inurnment will be in St. Francis de Sales CemeteryEntrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service. A tribute to Doris may be found at www.keyserfuneralservice.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-c-murphy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 18, 2019