Doris J. Stoutenburg KINGSTON- Doris J. Stoutenburg, 81, formerly of Port Ewen, N.Y., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 27, 1937 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Richard and Katherine (Wells) Banks. Doris was a homemaker who also worked in the cafeteria in the Onteora School District. She enjoyed Bingo, arts and crafts, and dancing to country western music with her husband. Doris is survived by her daughters: Charlene Osborne (Robert Sorensen) and Darlene Doleski; her grandchildren, Corina and Christina Doleski; her siblings, Frederica, Harry Banks, Sarah, Charles Banks; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Stoutenburg; her siblings, William, Joseph, Mary, Alice, Patricia, and Ralph; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Osborne. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will take place at Frank Guido’s Little Italy- 14 Thomas St., Kingston, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019
