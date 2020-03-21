|
SAUGERTIES- Doris L. “Dolly” Ackert, 71, of Montgomery St. died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence. Born March 31, 1948 in Brevard, N.C.; she was the daughter of the late Francis Ackert and Doris Talmadge Ackert. A lifelong resident of the area she loved her family, friends, and music. Survivors besides her mother of Saugerties, include four daughters, Melissa and her husband Bobby Legg, Melanie VanVlierden both of Saugerties, Tara Jubie of Florida, and Kenna Tyler of Saugerties; a son, Jason Tyler of Saugerties; three sisters: Ruth “Twettie” Henriksen, Debbie Sullivan, and Tammy Neglia all of Saugerties; nine grandchildren: Jared VanVlierden, Savannah, Darian, Anthony, Zachary, Zoey Brown, Mila Morris, Kezia, Kerenza, and Ryan Tyler; and two great-grandchildren: Carter and Levi VanVlierden. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Francis “Dink” Ackert and James Ackert. Her services were held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Dolly’s Tribute Wall, www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-l-ackert
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020