Doris P. Brandt

Doris P. Brandt Obituary
Doris P. Brandt KINGSTON- Doris P. Brandt, 76, of Kingston died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sept. 18, 1942 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Harry and Cora (Smith) Brandt. Doris is survived by her children, Frank Kloss, Lisa Kloss, Michael Brandt, Heather Nash and her husband Shawn; siblings, Cora Riley and her husband Frank, Shirley Gollnick and her husband Robert, Joyce Brandt, Roger Brandt and his wife Georgine, Charles Brandt and his wife Judi, Barry Brandt and his wife Patricia; and her grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Angelica Santiago, Michael Brandt, Jr., and Joshua Nash. Great-grandchild Mason Wood, many nieces, and nephews, also survive. She was predeceased by her siblings: Walter Brandt, Aileen Bushey, Harry Brandt, Jr., Donald Koeppen, Ralph Brandt, Ronald Brandt, Gerald Brandt, and John Brandt. Doris was woman who was never afraid to speak her mind and she didn’t sugar coat anything. She was known by many and with any conversation she was sure to make you laugh. There was no other person on this Earth like Doris. She loved us all in her own way and she will be missed dearly. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 16, 2019
