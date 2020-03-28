|
|
HURLEY- Dorothea L. (Mead) Clearwater, 95, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1924 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Omar and Eva (Van Valkenbergh) Mead. She was married to John V. Clearwater for 67 years, they wed in September 1949. Dorothea worked as a Sewing Machine Operator for Baltz's Pajama Factory in Kingston. She enjoyed gardening, but above all she loved spending time at home with her family. Dorothea is survived by her son, Dana Clearwater and his wife Gail; her sister, Shirley Mead; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she is predeceased by her brother, Franklyn Mead, and her sister, Mary Ellen Markle. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order, “Matilda’s Law”, the calling hours, funeral serivce, and committal service in Hurley Cemetery will be held privately. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothea-l-mead-clearwater
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020