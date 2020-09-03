RHINEBECK-On Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, Dorothy A. Carlson (Moch), 86, left this earth with the same quiet grace and dignity in which she lived. Born on Nov. 26, 1933 to Katherine and Stanley Moch, she was raised in Dunkirk, N.Y. with her eight siblings, and moved in her later years to Rhinebeck, N.Y. Dorothy met Theodore, her beloved husband of 39 years, in high school. After studying painting and art education at Buffalo State College, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science and taught art before dedicating herself to building a home and enjoying her extended family. As a founding member of the Chadwick Bay Garden Club, she created award-winning flower arrangements. Her artistry could clearly be seen through her paintings, decorating her home, and wedding flowers she designed for family members. She used her design skills at the Fredonia State bookstore, where she worked for many years, decorating and sign making. Reading was a passion for Dorothy, and enjoying her garden and the outdoors were some of her favorite pastimes. On summer weekends you could often find Dorothy and Ted at the Dunkirk Yacht Club. Together, Dorothy and her late husband Ted formed a loving team and raised six devoted and grateful children: Kathleen Hauck and her husband Hal of Kingston, N.Y., Susan Carlson and her husband Robert Babirad of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Carol Carlson of Sarasota, Fla., Michael Carlson and his wife Kristine of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., William of San Francisco, Calif., and Nancy Sawyer and her husband Timothy of Madison, Wis. Her unconditional love and generosity extended to her grandchildren, Kellen and Tessa Hauck, William Carlson and his wife Amy, Jack Carlson, Lucas and Ethan Babirad, and Matthew Carlson. She was surrounded in life by numerous nieces and nephews, many who called her their “favorite aunt.” A small family celebration of Dorothy’s life and kindness will take place next summer in Dunkirk. In memory of Dorothy, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-a-carlson