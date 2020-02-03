|
HIGH FALLS- Dorothy A. Schaefer, 81, of High Falls Park, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, in Kingston. She was born in Brooklyn Nov. 16, 1938; a daughter of the late Walter and Anna Weick Schwarsin. A 50 year High Falls resident she had previously been employed as a bookkeeper/controller in Queens, N.Y. Dorothy loved to knit and crochet, especially for local veteran organizations. She often donated many of her hand made blankets to the Stone Ridge Library to use as prizes during the library fair. She enjoyed reading mystery and romance novels and was a skilled baker, often making homemade breads, cakes and cookies for family and friends. Dorothy is survived by three sons, Michael Schafer and wife Lori of Saugerties, Raymond Schaefer of Florida, Steve Schaefer and wife Edna of High Falls; a sister, Marilyn Shaffsick of Albertson, N.Y.; and a brother, Walter Schwarsin of Douglas Manor, N.Y. Also survived by four grandchildren and serveral nieces and nephews. A son, Richard G. Schaefer died Dec. 25, 1977. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 1 p.m. following visitation Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter's Church will officiate her funeral service. Cremation will be held privately and inurnment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale, will take place at a later date. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-a-schaefer
