NEWTON, CONN.- Dorothy Adams Vilches passed away on Nov. 7, 2019.She was born in New York City, the only child of Louise Williams Adams and Calvin Adams.Dorothy attended New York City schools and after graduating from Evander Childs High School she began a lifelong education at any college or university located within an easy commute of her home. She studied Greek Art in Greece and Crete; Renaissance Art in Rome and Florence; Impression Art in Paris and London and later Impression Art in Paris and Madrid. In recent years she enjoyed the programs of Lifelong Learning Institute at Bard College and, in the winter, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.In 1955, she married Joseph Vilches. The couple had three children: Raymond Joseph currently living in McKinney, Texas; Cynthia Ann Bamback of Ridgefield, Conn.; and Bruce Edward living in Queen Creek, Ariz., and seven grandchildren.While raising her children she was an active member of the League of Women Voters in New Rochelle, and served as a den mother to a Cub Scout group. For many years Dorothy had been a member of the Unitarian Universal Church. In 2014 Dorothy lost the love of her life when Joe died.Services for Dorothy will take place at a later date.To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-adams-vilches
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019