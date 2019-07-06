|
|
Dorothy Apa GULFPORT, FLA.- Dorothy “Dottie” Apa, 89, was called to the arms of the Lord on May 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Josephine Boyle. Survived by her beloved husband and devoted caregiver, Joseph Apa, Gulfport, Fla.; son, Garry Apa and his wife Joan of Palmetto, Fla.; daughter, Ginger Mills of Kingston, N.Y.; daughter, Diane McGrew and her husband Robert of Gulfport, Fla.; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Apa of Arvada, Colo.; son, Joseph Apa and his wife Krisann of Chino Hills, Calif.; and twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sons, Eugene Apa and Robert Krom; son-in-law, Edward Mills; sister, Ruth Ellen Boyle Quick; sisters-in-law, Jennie Apa Spada and Frances Apa Molinaro. Dottie was born in West Camp, N.Y., on March 7, 1930 and later moved to Kingston, N.Y. Dottie and Joe married on July 12, 1969. Dottie worked in the life insurance business and then raised her family. In 1972, Joe’s promotion moved the family to Acton, Mass., where she was a homemaker. They moved again upon Joe’s retirement in 1983, to a lovely typical New England town in New Ipswich, N.H. There they purchased a home built in 1810 and she passionately redecorated it. Joe and Dottie started a business manufacturing and selling wood furniture. Dottie did decorative painting on the wood pieces, kept the books, and lovingly cared for their home, which was a warm and inviting haven for visits from their children and grandchildren. Dottie and Joe began spending winters in Florida in the 1980’s, when they would visit Joe’s Aunt and Uncle, Sophie and Ruby Apa, and cousin Lindy and Art Chiarot. They soon fell in love with life in Florida and bought their own place. Joe and Dottie became full time residents of Beachway in 2015 and were quickly joined by son Bob and daughter Diane. Sadly, Bob passed away suddenly in December 2017. Dottie loved to travel, and was an extraordinary cook, organist at their church in Kingston, avid reader, collector of antiques and crystal, and a self-proclaimed “jewelry junkie”. The sparkle of her jewelry, bright blue eyes and warm smile will be missed by all. Local memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Colman’s Church East Kingston. Inurnment will follow in the Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dottie’s memory to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 5800 15th Ave. S, Gulfport, Fla., 33707 - please note in the memo section, in memory of Dottie Apa, CAPS Fund or the .
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 7, 2019