LAKE KATRINE- Dorothy E. Sonnenberg, 101, formerly of Fox Run, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center. She was born on March 22, 1919 in Kingston, N.Y.; the daughter of the late William and Amalie (Stegemann) Storm. She was graduate of Immanuel Lutheran Church Elementary School and Kingston High School. Dorothy worked for Statewide Savings & Loan, Kingston for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was also a member of the Ruth Guild. She was a member of the American Legion Post #150 Ladies Auxiliary and the Wiltwyck Chapter #155 Order of Eastern Star. Dorothy was married to her husband of 35 years, Elmer Carney, who passed away in 1973. Later, in 1983 she wed her husband of 22 years, Albert O. Sonnenberg, who passed away in 2005. She is survived by her son, Allen Carney and his wife Carol of Glasco; her step sons, Craig and Marc Sonnenberg; her “adopted” daughter, Mary Mehlig; her grandchildren, Allen Carney, Eric Carney, Gwenn Carney, Deb Storrs, Douglas Meyerhoff, and James Carney; her great-grandchildren, Bryson Antal, Mackenzie Storrs, Jennifer Meyerhoff, and Jessica Jones; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her children, Ellen Meyerhoff and William Carney, and her siblings, Kenneth Storm and Evelyn Schoonmaker. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, NY, 12401. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 22 Livingston St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Dorothy can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-e-sonnenberg
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.