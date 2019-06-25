Home

Dorothy F. Sylak Obituary
Dorothy F. Sylak SHANDAKEN- Dorothy F. Sylak, 81, of Rt. 42 died peacefully at home with her loved ones nearby on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born June 5, 1938 in Brooklyn; daughter of the late Benjamin and Jean Janecki Skrobielewski. A full time area resident for the past 20 years, she formerly made her home in Center Reach Long Island. She was the matriarch of her family, and gave freely of her love and attention to all children that were welcomed into her home. Dottie was an avid reader, and enjoyed tending to flowers, working on puzzles, and travels that included visits with family and friends. She had a deep well of patience, and was John’s sweetheart for 61 years. The family is comforted in knowing, that their Grammy, “ Hopped on her Moon Beam!” Surviving are her husband, John; children: Catherine Sylak-Oddo and her husband Joe, Constance of Shandaken, and Michael and his wife Amy of Hunter; grandchildren: Christine & her other-half Joe, John, Amanda, and Gary; great-grandchildren: Devany, Evan, Alaska, and one on-the-way. She was predeceased by her son Mark in 2010. Her funeral procession will form on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, thence to the St. Francis de Sales Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends will be received on Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family on Dorothy’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019
