SAUGERTIES- Dorothy J. Stiso, 83, of Neighborhood Rd. died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital.Born July 16, 1936 in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Lillian Mikelait. After traveling the country with her husband, William, a 26 year Marine Corp. veteran, they settled in Saugerties in 1969. (Her son, William, born in Quantico, Va., and daughter, Cheryl, born in Hawaii!). She was employed for 45+ years in the retail business which was her passion. Dottie was a proud supporter of the U.S. military and an avid Elvis fan. Predeceased by her husband, William, survivors include a son, William; a daughter, Cheryl (Joseph) Tuccito; her beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Joseph S. Tuccito; her 4-legged grandchild, Tori; her “second” daughter, Peggy; and dear close friends, Mike and Cliff.Her Funeral Service will be held privately with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-j-stiso
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019