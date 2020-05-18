ST. REMY- Dorothy K. Troy, 94, of St. Remy, N.Y., and a former longtime Hudson, N.Y., resident passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after what she described as a “good life”. Born on June 24, 1925, in Pittsfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Fortuna) Kusky. Dot worked as a chief traveling auditor of the New York Telephone Company based in Albany, N.Y. While working in the Hudson office, she met William D Troy. They married April 23, 1960 at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Albany, N.Y., and Billy predeceased her on Dec. 4, 2000. Living in Hudson for nearly 40 years, she worked as a clerk with Columbia County DWI, and taught reading at John L. Edwards Elementary School in Hudson. She was a longtime communicant of St Mary’s Church in Hudson and served as a Eucharistic minister. In 1998, she and Billy moved to St. Remy, N.Y., to be closer to her family. There she once again was an active parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Church in Kingston, N.Y. She also was a literacy volunteer at Kingston Catholic School. She is survived by her children, David (Penni) Troy of Highland Beach, Fla., Patricia (Rodney) Kendall of Moreau, N.Y., Elizabeth (Bernard) Gray of St. Remy, N.Y., and Bruce (Eleanor) Troy of Red Hook, N.Y.; her sister-in-law, Betty Kusky of Queensbury, N.Y.; her loving grandchildren, Lesli Troy, Wendi Gapczynski, Traci Hand, Jennifer (John) Winters, Bryan Kendall, Kristin (Jon) Koloniaris, Ryan (Autumn) Melino, William Gray, Nate Gray (Lauren Alecca), Anna Sophia Gray, Erin Troy, Clare Troy, and Patrick Troy; fifteen great-grandchildren, along with countless extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, a daughter, Mary Ellen Troy, and her brother, Eugene Kusky predecease her. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and interment in the Troy family plot at Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson, N.Y., will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the TEVAS Rescue Squad- P.O. Box 910, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-k-troy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.