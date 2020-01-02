|
|
SAUGERTIES- Dorothy M. Block, 96, of Old Kings Highway, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Northern Dutchess Hospital.Born Oct. 25, 1923 in Saugerties she was the daughter of the late Courtney and Mabel Sebring. A lifetime member of the Katsbaan Reformed Church where in her early years taught Sunday School. She was a former elections inspector for the Town of Saugerties, loved dogs, and playing the organ. She enjoyed the outdoors including fishing and even deer hunting.Predeceased by her husband, Harry Sr., in 2001; survivors include two sons: Jeffrey and his wife Lillian and Harry and his wife Marjorie Block both of Saugerties, and a daughter, Patricia and her husband, Dave Cade of Palenville. 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by a brother, Kendall Sebring, and a Grandson, Alex Long.Her Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m.Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Saturday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Spring Interment will be held in the Katsbaan Cemetery.Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Animal Shelter. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Dorothy’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-m-block
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 3, 2020