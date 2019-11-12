Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Wells Obituary
KINGSTON- A lifelong resident of Kingston; she died suddenly at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Kingston she is the daughter of the late George and Anna (Buboltz) Swint. Surviving are her son, William J. Wells, Jr., and a sister, Mary Swint. She is the wife of the late William J. Swint, Sr. Brothers and sisters have also predeceased her. Cremation and private memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-m-wells
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -