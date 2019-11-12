|
|
KINGSTON- A lifelong resident of Kingston; she died suddenly at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Kingston she is the daughter of the late George and Anna (Buboltz) Swint. Surviving are her son, William J. Wells, Jr., and a sister, Mary Swint. She is the wife of the late William J. Swint, Sr. Brothers and sisters have also predeceased her. Cremation and private memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-m-wells
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 13, 2019