SAUGERTIES- Dorothy Marie Moretti, 89, of Garden Court died March 31, 2020 at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Born May 2, 1930 in Hoboken, N.J., she was the daughter of William and Mary Gimson. She graduated Holy Family High School in Union City, N.J., and immediately entered the workforce. She began a fulfilling career at the Duro-Test Corporation. After a few years, she met and married her husband (of 60 years) Nicholas and moved to Washington Twp. N.J..They started a family and welcomed their first child Maryann and in a few years, their son, Thomas. Dot was always adventurous and decided domestic home life was just not enough. She moved her family up to Saugerties, N.Y. to start and build the K.O.A. Kampground. Dot and Nick owned, operated and worked tirelessly at the campground for 22 years until retirement in 1995. They moved down to Naples, Florida and soon were blessed with grandchildren, Allyson and Katelyn Stern. Dot and Nick located back to Saugerties to be closer to the family and to spend the rest of their happy lives here. Dot loved hard work, animals, cooking, the Catskills, the New Jersey Shore, and time with her friends and family. She is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Moretti; parents, William and Mary Gimson of Bonita Springs, Fla.; a sister, Celine Notte of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and dear friends, Frank and Wini Razzouli of Toms River, N.J. Survivors include her daughter: Mary Ann and her husband Michael Stern of Saugerties; a son, Thomas and his wife Kathleen Welby Moretti of Woodstock; grandchildren: Allyson (Jonathan) and Katelyn (Joél) Stern, Angelo Musillo, Kyle Anderson; and in-laws, Anthony and Peg Esposito. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Also acknowledged are her pet friends Muchacho, Carly, Nicholas Giovanni, and Charlie Buckets. In the interest of public safety and government mandates private arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-marie-moretti
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020