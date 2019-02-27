|
Dorothy Pleugh Peters SAUGERTIES- Dorothy Pleugh Peters, 104, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. Born Feb. 15, 1915 in High Woods she was the daughter of the late Otto and Sophie Schultz. She was a former member of the Saugerties Bowler’s Club Women’s Mixed League and the Ladies Auxillary of the Saugerties American Legion. She enjoyed riding bikes and taking walks. Survivors include two daughters-in-law: Joyce Pleugh of Washington and Barbara Pleugh of Saugerties. Four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her sons, Floyd and Wayne Pleugh. Her Graveside Service will be held in the Spring in the Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019