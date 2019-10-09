Home

Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglas A. Terwilliger


1945 - 2019
Douglas A. Terwilliger Obituary
KINGSTON- Douglas A. Terwilliger, 73, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 21, 1945 in Ellenville, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur and Emma (O’Neal) Terwilliger. He was a driver for Kingston Kabs in Kingston and enjoyed playing the guitar. Douglas and his sister, Diane Webb, were members of "The Country Drifters" a local band in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. He was a guest singer for the Allman Brothers Band at the Chimney Door Saloon in Salisbury Mills, N.Y., singing the song "The Fightin Side of Me" to a crowd filled with United States Marines. Douglas is survived by his his sons, Arthur (Jeanine) Terwilliger of the Town of Newburgh, Matthew Terwilliger and his fiance Corinne of Salisbury Mills & Fishkill, N.Y., and his son, Vernon; his grandson, Nicholas Terwilliger; his sister, Diane (Ron) Webb; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Terwilliger, as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A tribute for Douglas can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-a-terwilliger
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 10, 2019
