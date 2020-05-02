ULSTER COUNTY- Douglas F. Chance of Ulster County died just shy of his 76th birthday early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 7, 1944 in Mount Vernon; he was the son of Frederick and Ida Eugenia Douglas Chance and the brother of Eugenia Chance Greene and Margot Chance Sokolsky. During his early childhood they lived in New Rochelle, but when Fred’s fortunes as a commercial artist improved in the late 1940s, they moved to New Canaan, Conn., where they lived throughout the 1950s and early 60s. Doug was always proud to say that Fred sold their New Rochelle house to a black couple against the home-owners association’s wishes. A small act of civil disobedience, but admirable all the same. In his later years, Douglas was a lab tech at VAW of America in Ellenville and a friend of Bill W. for over 30 years, but as a young man he was more adventurous. He hitchhiked around the country as a teenager, partied in Greenwich Village with Dave VanRonk in the mid 60s, and lived in San Francisco during the Summer of Love. An attendee of The Monterey Pop (67), Woodstock (69+94), and the Summer Jam at Watkins Glen (73) among many concerts and shows, he adored rock-n-roll and music in general and he collected records all his life. Surviving are his children, Jesse Chance and Kathrine Atkinson; his step-daughters, Missy Alexander, Lincoln Alexander, Renee Heinlein, Andrea Heinlein, and Jamie Rogers; and his grandchildren, Jaran d’Elia-Chance and Spencer Grace Atkinson. He will be missed by all as well as by numerous friends, nephews, nieces, cousins, and ex-spouses. His wife, Carla Petersen Chance lost her battle with cancer in 2016. When safety allows, a gathering to celebrate his life will be held and will be announced on social media and in the local newspapers. Private cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-f-chance
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.