VALATIE, N.Y.-Douglas Hanson Ewing, 72, of Red Hook, N.Y. passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Doug was a graduate of Monmouth College, N.J. He served as First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves 250th Signal Battalion in South Plainfield, N.J. from 1969-1976. He worked over 25 years in business management, sales and customer relations in New Jersey. Doug then relocated to Red Hook, NY where he started a business, Odd Jobs for Senior Citizens, worked at the rug shop in town and eventually retired. Doug played soccer and wrestled in high school and college. He loved animals, fishing and canoeing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, as a good friend and neighbor and as a kind gentleman. He is survived by his sister Pam and her husband George, his brother Keith and his wife Jane and nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Dwight Ewing, and by his soul mate, Janice Bernath. The family would like to thank Doug's neighbors and friends for their help and support over these last years. The family also extends their thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Niskayuna, and The Grand at Rome for their compassionate care. Services for Doug will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-hanson-ewing