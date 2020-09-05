1/1
Douglas Hanson Ewing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALATIE, N.Y.-Douglas Hanson Ewing, 72, of Red Hook, N.Y. passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Doug was a graduate of Monmouth College, N.J. He served as First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves 250th Signal Battalion in South Plainfield, N.J. from 1969-1976. He worked over 25 years in business management, sales and customer relations in New Jersey. Doug then relocated to Red Hook, NY where he started a business, Odd Jobs for Senior Citizens, worked at the rug shop in town and eventually retired. Doug played soccer and wrestled in high school and college. He loved animals, fishing and canoeing. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, as a good friend and neighbor and as a kind gentleman. He is survived by his sister Pam and her husband George, his brother Keith and his wife Jane and nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Dwight Ewing, and by his soul mate, Janice Bernath. The family would like to thank Doug's neighbors and friends for their help and support over these last years. The family also extends their thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Niskayuna, and The Grand at Rome for their compassionate care. Services for Doug will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/douglas-hanson-ewing

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved