SAUGERTIES- Douglas Wayne Snyder died Oct. 3, 2020. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., July 7, 1939 to the late Marion Ploss Snyder and Donald Clark Snyder, husband of 58 years to Sandra Meilunas Synder, formerly of Amsterdam, N.Y. Died while under palliative care at TenBroeck in Lake Katrine due to Parkinsons. He graduated Wilber H. Lynch Sr. High and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Then worked as a design draftsman until 1968 doing subcontracts for various companies- Kodiak, IBM, etc. and held secret security clearance due to government related contracts. In 1968, he was directly employed and became manager of plant facilities at Ferroxcube. Employed next at Landmark Development Co. Inc. Kingston, N.Y., as the facilities manager until he retired April 30, 2015. Douglas was an active sportsman who volunteered his time teaching hunter safety training classes and pistol permit classes under the State of NY Conservation Dept. and the National Rifle Assoc. He also taught the archery safety program. Doug earned first place in a New York archery competition held in Utica, N.Y. He was a member of the Highwoods Sportsmen’s Club and the Saugerties Fish and Game Club. In addition to his wife, surviving are three sons: Brian D. Snyder (wife Noelle, daughter Brittney, and son Benjamin), Bruce D. Snyder (wife Tracy, sons Joshua and Tyler), Jeffrey D. Snyder (wife Ellen, daughters Jenna, and Bella); three half-brothers: Larry Hannaford (partner Gary Anderson), David Snyder (sons Chris, Matt and Dan), Glen Snyder (son Dusty and daughter Susie); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Judy Radik; nephew, Scott Radik; and niece, Amy Radik; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Sandra Meilunas; nieces, Melanie and Mercy; and nephews, Michael, Jordan, Jameson, and Marshall Meilunas.The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at TenBroeck for the kindness and compassion shown to them as well as the excellent care provided to Doug. A member of the St. John the Evangelist Church for the 50 years that he and his family lived in Highwoods, a Funeral Mass of Christian burial and interment will be held in the Spring due to the current travel restrictions regarding COVID 19. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on his tribute wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
