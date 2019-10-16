Home

Dylan Walsh Obituary
ROSENDALE- Dylan Thomas Walsh, 37, who was born on Oct. 22, 1981, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.He is immediately survived by his father, Patrick Walsh; his mother, JoAnne Jones; and his two sisters, Chantelle and Sonia. He leaves behind many many family members and friends. Dylan had a lust for life that was unquenchable and he lived a lot in too short of time. He will be greatly missed by all the people whose life he came in contact with.Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. His funeral service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 660 New Paltz Road, Highland, N.Y., at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Springtown Road, Tillson. A gathering back at Fellowship Baptist Church for love, comforting and a time to share together will follow the interment. Dylan's family will set up a memorial request in the near future. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/dylan-walsh
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 17, 2019
