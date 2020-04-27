|
|
ELLENVILLE- Earl Dickman passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, in Ellenville, N.Y., with his loving family close by. Earl was born on Jan. 20, 1925 in the Carnarsie section of Brooklyn to Rose Levine Dickman and Max Dickman who was a well-known butcher at the time. In the early 1930’s Max & Rose along with Max’s sister, Lee Dickman Kramer and her husband, Jack, purchased a bucolic piece of property overlooking Cape Pond in Ulster Heights, N.Y., and opened and operated a boarding house, which would later become the Sunrise Manor Hotel. Earl, the middle of three sons, grew up in the hotel and learned the hospitality trade. Earl graduated from Ellenville High School in 1942. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served in France during World War II. He was very proud of the service he gave to his country. In 1948, he met the love of his life, Renee Goldberg, when she came to work during the summer at the Sunrise Manor as a day camp counselor. They married on March 11, 1950 and were happily married for 66 years. They raised their three children in Ellenville. In 1952 Earl bought a Juice Distributor business and later he merged with his older brother Bernie’s ice cream business. Together they bought their first delivery truck. In 1962 their younger brother, Howard, joined the family business. Together they opened their new warehouse, Freskeeto Frozen Foods on 209 in Ellenville. Earl continued on as President of Freskeeto until his retirement in 1990. Earl had a love for travel, going out to eat, and watching old war movies on the TV. But most of all he loved his family. His face would light up when any of his children, grandchildren or great–grandchildren came to visit. He always looked forward to holiday dinners and family get-togethers and celebrations. He will be so deeply missed. He is survived by his three children, Gary Dickman and wife Ronnie, Terri McCabe and husband Timothy, Scott Dickman and wife Mandi; grandchildren: Shawn McCabe and wife George-Anna, Jamie Guiliano and husband Marcus, Melissa Jordan and husband Christopher, Rachel Sfass and husband Richard, Jordan, Max, and Sammy Dickman; great-grandchildren: Brenna Taylor and husband Keith, Emily McCabe, Layla and Charlie Sfass, Courtney and Justin Guiliano, Maya and Jacob Jordan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Miriam Goldberg; sister-in-law, Eileen Dickman; and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his loving wife Renee; his brothers, Bernard and Howard; and sister-in-law, Norma Dickman. Donations can be made to Ellenville Regional Hospital. 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville, N.Y., 12428 or Family of Ellenville, 221 Canal St., Ellenville, N.Y., 12428. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Congregation Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Route 209 in Wawarsing. Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Ellenville; 845-647-7747 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-dickman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2020