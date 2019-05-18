|
|
Earl F. Brown TILLSON- Earl F. Brown, 78, of Tillson died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston. He was born in West Hurley, N.Y., July 13, 1940; a son of the late Floyd and Louella Brackett Brown. He was a lifelong area resident and had been employed as an equipment operator at SUNY New Paltz until his retirement 20 years ago. Earl was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Rosendale Tillson Post 1219 American Legion. For many years Earl enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and going to stock car races. He was a member of the Saugerties Rod and Gun Club. He was especially fond of his loving canine friends, Mia, Justice, Duchess, Mitzie, and Buck. Earl is survived by a son, James Brown of Tillson; a daughter, Nancy Brown Carey of Tillson; four grandchildren, Jennifer Carey Lake (Derrick) of Tillson, James Carey, Jr., of Tillson, Christina Blum of Tivoli, and James Brown, Jr., (Kortnie) of Tillson; and eight great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Carey, Jackson Carey, Josh Blum, Brian Blum, James Brown, III, Hailey, Oliver, and Waylon Brown. A granddaughter, Kristal Lynn Carey, died Dec. 28, 2018. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Earl’s funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Richard Wright will officiate. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1219 will be at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 20, 2019