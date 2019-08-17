|
|
Eda M. Feddes RUBY-Eda M. Feddes, 98, of Ruby, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Baptist Home at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born Feb. 8, 1921 in Binghamton, N.Y. the daughter of the late Dwight and Ethel (Wright) Skillman. Eda was married to the late Roy T. Feddes on Feb. 22, 1941. Roy passed away in 2006. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and was a member of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock. She is survived by her children, Gary Feddes and his wife Virginia of Ruby, Janice Kipp of Rhinebeck, and Barbara McCumber and her husband Ralph of Ruby, her grandchildren, Brian Kipp, Laura Cagliostro, Erin Gephard, and Mark McCumber, as well as five great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Nicholas Gephard, Myah and Gianna Cagliostro, and Allisyn Kipp. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will take place at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Marion Cemetery, Mt. Marion, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at or The Therapy Garden at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 66, Woodstock, NY 12498. A tribute for Eda may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 18, 2019