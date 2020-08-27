KINGSTON- Eddy (Eudocious) Constantinou, age 97, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1922 in Maroni, Cyprus. He was a loving husband for 53 years to Rebecca Themistocles who predeceased him in 2001. Eddy is survived by his daughters, Joanne Millouras (Chris), Margarita Christoforou (Zenon), Elizabeth Michael (James), Martha Meyer (Paul), and son Gus Constantinou (Patricia). He is also survived by his ten precious grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Eddy is the last in a family of three brothers and one sister. He touched the lives of their extended families in Australia, Cyprus, England, and Spain. Eddy always had a smile on his face. What put that smile on his face first and foremost was his beloved wife Rebecca. As he said recently, “We were a good team.” When he told her early in their relationship that his dream was to come to America she agreed...they would go. They worked hard and saved enough to emigrate with three children to Kingston in 1956 where they then had two more children. He frequently would say how much he loved America and how fortunate he was to raise his family in Kingston, N.Y. He worked very hard in the restaurant business doing what he enjoyed; cooking and making new friends. This culminated in the opening of Eddy’s Restaurant in 1971 along with his son-in-law Chris Millouras...a truly family business. He later became involved in two other family businesses; Zenons and Sophia’s Kitchen. He was a devoted member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church where he attended services regularly for more than 60 years until his passing. Watching his grandsons serve as alter boys gave him such exquisite joy as did all his family’s achievements in life. Eddy and Rebecca had a bountiful garden each summer from which they would happily share fruits and vegetables with their entire family and neighbors. Nothing made Eddy happier than to have members of his family drop in to visit and share a meal. He had his priorities right...love for and from his entire family was the foundation of his life. He was a strong but gentle, wise, generous, loving patriarch who is already dearly missed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home in Kingston, N.Y. A private service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, both in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eddy-constantinou