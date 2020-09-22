1/1
Edith A. Wood
PORT EWEN- Edith "Babs" A. Wood, 86, of Port Ewen died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Aug. 14, 1934 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Elsie (Shoemaker) Wood. Babs worked in the local garment industry before becoming a homemaker and also tended bar at Mad Anthony's. Babs enjoyed camping, reading and bingo. She was loved by everyone and was there for everybody when ever they needed her. Babs is survived by her son, James Wood; her daughter, Maryjean Wood (Vincent Miller); and grandchildren: Nina Miller, Michelle Miller, John Pustarfi, John Wood, Jr., Leslie Wood, Heather Miller, Sarah Heller, James Wood, Joseph Wood, Hailey Wood, and Nehemiah Wood. Several great-grandchildren as well as many niece and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Wood; her son, John "Woody" Wood; and two brothers, Nelson "Dutch" Williams and Harold Williams. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 to 1 p.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. Burial will be private in St. Remy Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edith-a-wood

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
